Walmart releases its quarterly results tomorrow, and they should be interesting. The world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer has been scrambling to take on another retail titan -- Amazon. Walmart recently lowered the minimum purchase amount for free two-day shipping to $35. And if you're willing to pick up your online order at the local Walmart store, there's no shipping charge at all. Will free two-day shipping be enough to take on Amazon?
Walmart results come amid fierce competition with Amazon
By Sally Herships • 7 hours ago