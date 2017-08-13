Vigil in Charleston at Confederate Statue in Wake of Charlottesville Violence

About 80 people attended a candlelight vigil and a protest rally in Charleston Sunday evening. Attendees rallied at the West Virginia State Capitol to speak against racism, white supremacy, and to ask for the removal of the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from the Capitol grounds.

Speakers included religious leaders, who spoke about coming together as a community following Saturday’s violent white supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. The rally was organized by Rise Up WV, a progressive community organizing group.

Most of the people at the rally said they’re in favor of removing the Confederate statue of Stonewall Jackson, but they also shared other ideas for racial healing.

There were about ten counter-protestors at the rally, who said they opposed taking down the Confederate Statue.