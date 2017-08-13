Vigil in Charleston at Confederate Statue in Wake of Charlottesville Violence

  A crowd of about 80 people rallied at the W.Va. State Capitol to ask for the removal of a Confederate statue
    A crowd of about 80 people rallied at the W.Va. State Capitol to ask for the removal of a Confederate statue
  Speakers at a rally included religious leaders from the Charleston community and activists from several progressive groups
    Speakers at a rally included religious leaders from the Charleston community and activists from several progressive groups
  Two counter-protestors with the Sons of the Confederacy interrupted one of the speeches to sing Dixie
    Two counter-protestors with the Sons of the Confederacy interrupted one of the speeches to sing Dixie
  Terry Pickett and other attendees at an anti-fascist rally in Charleston, W.Va.
    Terry Pickett and other attendees at an anti-fascist rally in Charleston, W.Va.
About 80 people attended a candlelight vigil and a protest rally in Charleston Sunday evening. Attendees rallied at the West Virginia State Capitol to speak against racism, white supremacy, and to ask for the removal of the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from the Capitol grounds.

Speakers included religious leaders, who spoke about coming together as a community following Saturday’s violent white supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. The rally was organized by Rise Up WV, a progressive community organizing group. 

Counter protesters with the Ohio Valley Minutemen debated with attendees at an anti-racism rally in Charleston, W.Va.
Credit Roxy Todd/ WVPB

Most of the people at the rally said they’re in favor of removing the Confederate statue of Stonewall Jackson, but they also shared other ideas for racial healing.

There were about ten counter-protestors at the rally, who said they opposed taking down the Confederate Statue.

