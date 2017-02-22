Victoria Marathon to air Sunday, February 26

If you missed any of Masterpiece Theatre’s Victoria episodes this season, this is your time to catch up – or just binge watch. On Sunday, February 26, beginning at 4 p.m. WVPB is bringing you all of the Victoria episodes you may have missed - just one week before the dramatic and thrilling conclusion.

The eight-hour drama follows the diminutive Queen from the age of 18 when she was crowned, through her relationship with Lord Melbourne and her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert.

During this event, several Victoria items will be offered, including the Season One DVD set with 20 minutes of bonus features, and the beautiful hardback book by bestselling author, Daisy Goodwin, who created and wrote the PBS Masterpiece drama. The finale airs Sunday, March 5th at 9 p.m.