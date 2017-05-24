VA Clinic Opens in Greenbrier County

A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic has opened in West Virginia after air-quality issues led to the previous one being closed in 2015.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports state officials opened the Greenbrier VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Monday. The clinic's services include mental health and primary care.

State Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the former clinic was unacceptable and that the new one is the result of efforts by the community at large. Community organizers fought for the new building and helped prevent a lapse in health care for veterans during construction.

Before the opening, veterans in the region had to either visit temporary mobile clinics or travel to the VA hospital in Beckley.