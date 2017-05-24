VA Clinic Opens in Greenbrier County

By 29 minutes ago

A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic has opened in West Virginia after air-quality issues led to the previous one being closed in 2015.

Credit Tinton5 / Wikimedia Commons

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports state officials opened the Greenbrier VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Monday. The clinic's services include mental health and primary care.

State Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the former clinic was unacceptable and that the new one is the result of efforts by the community at large. Community organizers fought for the new building and helped prevent a lapse in health care for veterans during construction.

Before the opening, veterans in the region had to either visit temporary mobile clinics or travel to the VA hospital in Beckley.

Tags: 
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Greenbrier County
Government

Related Content

Martinsburg Community Working to Improve Veterans' Issues

By Jul 18, 2016
Dept. of Defense

Martinsburg-area veterans organizations and community leaders have come together to develop the Community Veterans Engagement Board.

The Journal of Martinsburg reports that the board held its first meeting last month at the Shepherd University Martinsburg Center to foster collaborations at the community level and resolve local veteran concerns and issues.

Can We Rebuild? Many Flood Survivors Grappling With a Long Recovery

By , & Jul 1, 2016
Aaron Shackelford / WVPB

On Thursday June 23, massive flooding swept across most of West Virginia. It began with a rare event- a tornado touched down in Nicholas County, West Virginia on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 21. Regional rain storms followed but nothing like what started to fall throughout a 22-county region on Thursday, June 23.

March 27, 1862: Milton Humphreys Enlists in Confederate Army

By Mar 27, 2017
Milton Humphreys
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

Milton Humphreys enlisted in the Confederate army on March 27, 1862. The Greenbrier County native served in Bryan’s Battery of the Virginia Artillery. It was only two months before he entered the annals of military history.

During a battle at Fayetteville in May 1862, Sergeant Humphreys fired his cannon at Union artillery from behind an intervening forest. When the shells rained down on a Union fort, the troops thought they’d come from the sky. This technique, known as indirect fire, was a first in battle and would become a precedent for modern warfare.

Widow Who Lost Husband in 1,000-Year Flood Passes Away

By Oct 29, 2016
Jessica Lilly

On Friday, October 28, 2016, just a little more than four months after June’s historic flooding, 83-year-old Gerda Thompson passed away. Thompson lost her husband Edward during the 2016 flood that ravaged West Virginia in June. In July, she was featured in an Inside Appalachia TV special called West Virginia's 1,000 Year Flood.

On Saturday, October 29th, her son Keith Thompson posted the news of her death on Facebook:

Lions Born in Alderson: October 4, 1890

By gthornhill Oct 4, 2016
TWWVH
West Virginia Public Broadcasting / WV Humanities Council

On October 4, 1890, a traveling circus called French & Company’s Great Railroad Show arrived in the town of Alderson on the Greenbrier-Monroe county line. What started as a circus show would lead to one of the more bizarre incidents in West Virginia.

Community Support Pushed Greenbrier Co. Farmer to Rebuild

By Sep 13, 2016
Caroline and Bunny
Roxy Todd / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The USDA estimates that 6,000 West Virginia farmers suffered damage as a result of the flooding in late June. Farmers lost over $3 million worth of crops, livestock, and fencing. But more than the monetary cost- there’s also an emotional toll that’s affecting some of these farmers. One couple in Greenbrier County says they almost gave up after losing two dozen of their rabbits, and all of their vegetable crops, in the high water. 