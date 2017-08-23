Us & Them: 'You're Either a Hiller or a Creeker'

Listen: Us & Them podcast episode "Hillers & Creekers"

We call it a union, or the United States, but our nation’s political divisions run deep, as they always have. And while the "Us & Them" podcast explores this political divide, it’s not all about politics. It’s about the deep social divides (or sortings) that lead to deep political divides.

This sorting can start early, and it reminds me of my school days. In most schools, you most likely found yourself in a particular group, whether that was as a jock, a theater geek, a proud stoner, or even a loner.

But at my alma mater of George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, we had a unique “Us and Them” sorting classification: you were either a “hiller” or a “creeker.”

On this week's episode of the "Us & Them" podcast: the legacy of class division in Kanawha County, West Virginia, between the Hillers and Creekers.

