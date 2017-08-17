Us & Them Host Examines Post-Charlottesville Cultural Divides

On this West Virginia Morning, the shocking events in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend are yet another reminder of deep division in America. More specifically, it seems like battles that ripped our nation apart 150 years ago, continue to smolder.

WVPB produces a podcast called Us & Them, which tells the stories from America’s culture divides. As we process the Charlottesville tragedy, we thought we’d check in with Us & Them’s host Trey Kay, who has reported extensively about the removal of Confederate monuments, symbols and icons and the tense emotions and antipathy that are stirred on both sides of the debate. Jesse Wright recently sat down with Trey to talk about recent events.

Also, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who recently switched to the Republican party, is asking President Trump for more help for the coal industry. Glynis Board reports that Justice wants payments from the federal government to offset the costs of Appalachian coal.