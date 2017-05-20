Related Program: 
Us & Them

Us & Them: Gentrification (or That Kumbaya Moment)

By 15 seconds ago
  • Us & Them, Gentrification
    Us & Them

I’m standing at 3rd Avenue and 8th Street in Brooklyn, NY. Some would call this neighborhood Park Slope, but it’s really a hike from the beautiful Prospect Park, and it’s where things don’t really “slope” anymore. The neighborhood is actually called Gowanus and it’s very close to the infamous Gowanus Canal, which is recognized as one of the most polluted bodies of water in America. I lived here for a long time in the '80s and '90s.

Back then, it was a rough part of town. My block was a mixture of row homes and industrial warehouses. We had a crack house on our street -- about three doors down. One morning, I remember stepping out on my stoop, on my way to work, and saw a man sprawled out among our garbage cans. He was sticking a needle in his arm. In the years when I lived there, they found a decapitated head in an empty lot near my place.  

Looking at the neighborhood today, it’s hard to imagine any of that going on. The place still has a dingy industrial look, but there’s an upbeat vitality that’s unavoidable. It seems hipper, wealthier. The streets are a lot cleaner. There are more upscale businesses. There are cool art spaces and burgeoning underground entertainment scene. You used to have to walk several blocks to find a place to eat. Now there are tony little al fresco restaurants. There seem to be a lot of young, single folks and hipsters. Overall, it seems a lot… whiter than it was back then.

And I can see how this change might create a divide. On one side, you have the newcomers— people who came here to open new businesses and live in this trendy neighborhood. On the other side you have the old guard — the people who grew up here, before it was trendy, and have been watching the place they call home rapidly dissolve all around them.

On this week's episode of the "Us and Them" podcast, we learn about the evolution of a neighborhood and how it's anything but simple.

From West Virginia Public Broadcasting and PRX, this is "Us & Them" the podcast where we tell the stories about America's cultural divides.

Subscribe to “Us & Them” on iTunes or however you listen to podcasts.

Share your opinions with us about these issues, and let us know what you'd like us to discuss in the future. Send a tweet to @usthempodcast or @wvpublic, or reach us on the feedback page at usandthempodcast.com.

And if you enjoyed this episode, join our community and sustain "Us & Them" with a pledge of support

Tags: 
Us & Them
Gentrification

Related Content

Us & Them: What I Learned about Empathy from a Textbook

By Apr 26, 2017

Empathy. It’s a word we’ve heard a lot in the past year. Whether woven in the closing arguments before a jury, or from elected leaders’ appealing to the better angels within us, somebody, somewhere, is calling for empathy. Even President Barack Obama, in his first public appearance since the inauguration of Donald Trump, shared his experience of practicing empathy while running for the US Senate.

The Story of "Amazing Grace"

By Beth Vorhees Apr 13, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On West Virginia Morning, Us & Them host Trey Kay looks at the story behind the popular hymn “Amazing Grace” and how it came to be such an important part of American culture.

That’s on West Virginia Morning from West Virginia Public Broadcasting – telling West Virginia’s story.

Us & Them: Reasserting Femme Voice

By Apr 12, 2017
Us & Them

North Carolina repealed its notorious bathroom law, but not necessarily for the better. Transsexuals remain outside NC’s equal protection laws—whether in the bathroom or in the workplace. All of this has got me thinking about my friend Anne Kelly.

Us & Them: Love, the Ayatollah & Revolution

By Feb 15, 2017
Us & Them

"In the beginning of the so-called revolution, there was no talk of overthrowing the regime. When it started, there was some political oppression by the government, the shah. But socially, there were a lot of freedom, people could do anything, even you could criticize the government, but not the shah himself."

Us & Them: Street Corner Confessional

By Feb 7, 2017
Us & Them

 

"I know there’s a risk. There are people who are going to hear this and they are going to change the way they feel about me. They are going to make assumptions about me. They’re going to automatically label me with certain words, the common narratives about Donald Trump [like he] hates women, hates immigrants, and so on. And they are going to assume that I am the same in that regard... and that’s a danger."