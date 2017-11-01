Related Program: 
West Virginia Morning

Us & Them Focuses on Charleston Community Relations

By 1 hour ago

On this West Virginia Morning, across the country, the tense relationship between African-American communities and police officers has become a focus throughout social and news media spheres.

On the latest episode from West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Us and Them podcast, host Trey Kay reports on an effort to resolve the tension between police and a black community in Charleston, by bringing that tension out into the open.

We also hear an update about an industrial fire in Wood County, where emergency officials said there have been no flare-ups at the site of the warehouse blaze that burned for more than eight days in South Parkersburg. As Dave Mistich reports, the inventory of the warehouse at the time of the fire is still unknown and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

