Us & Them

Us & Them: Confederate Reckoning... When Will the Civil War End?

  • On this week's Us & Them... the divisions that continue nearly 150 years after the Civil War.
The tragedy in Charlottesville, VA makes us wonder if it’s possible to reconcile different versions of history. This episode features two American foreign correspondents of color who’ve sought to answer this quandary, flying from Kenya to Louisiana to report on protests over the dismantling of Confederate monuments.

On this week's episode of the "Us & Them" podcast: a rift that stems from unfinished business regarding slavery and race. Will the Civil War ever be over?

From West Virginia Public Broadcasting and PRX, this is "Us & Them," the podcast where we tell the stories about America's cultural divides.

