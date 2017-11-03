Unsettling Memories - How Vietnam Changed the Lives of Five Appalachian Soldiers

The Vietnam War is often called America’s most controversial war. Many servicemen from Appalachia were pushed toward the front lines. More West Virginians, per capita, fought and died in the Vietnam War than any other state.

This week on Inside Appalachia, we hear the personal stories of five veterans who talk about the traumatic events of this war and how it affected their lives.

“I think my experience has been, it changed my core value in my life, I mean, forever,” Dave Evans said, a veteran from Morgantown, who suffered a horrific injury in Vietnam, losing both his legs. Today, he travels to war-torn countries treating the innocent bystanders of war.

“When you think about it, these young kids, they’re in the same situation I was 46 years ago. They’re sitting in a wheelchair with very little hope. So I guess it’s my way of paying back the world for what happened in Vietnam, and what we did there.”

More than 2.5 million Americans either enlisted or were drafted and answered the call to fight in the Vietnam War. But when they returned, many said they were often rejected, called losers, even labeled murderers. Most felt alienated.

PBS and Ken Burns recently produced a special series about the Vietnam War. West Virginia Public Broadcasting also produced a companion film and radio broadcast, profiling five Vietnam veterans, who carry with them traumatic memories of battle.

"My experience has been, it changed my core value in my life, I mean, forever." -Veteran Dave Evans

When they returned to America after service, they were not celebrated as heroes. Decades later, these veterans still have unsettling memories they haven’t shared with their friends and families.

Inside Appalachia host Jessica Lilly sat down with Suzanne Higgins, the producer of Vietnam: West Virginians Remember, to talk about why she wanted to document these stories.

"When you think about it, these young kids, they're in the same situation I was 46 years ago. They're sitting in a wheelchair with very little hope. So I guess it's my way of paying back the world for what happened in Vietnam, and what we did there."- Veteran Dave Evans

