University of Charleston President Retiring in 2018

University of Charleston President Edwin H. Welch has announced his retirement, effective in June 2018.

Welch has been president of the school since 1989, when it had 736 full-time students. Last fall, full-time enrollment reached a record 1,848.

The school says 20 construction projects have occurred during Welch's administration, including eight buildings and two playing fields.

Welch also oversaw design and completion of the $20.5 million Wehrle Innovation Project on the campus of the private school.

Welch secured in 1994 what was at the time the largest gift in the school's history, leading to construction of Clay Tower Building.

