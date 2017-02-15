Under Senate Bill, Striking Workers Disqualified from Unemployment Benefits

By 1 minute ago

Senators are considering a bill that would change the eligibility for unemployment benefits for workers on strike. It’s a measure the bill’s lead sponsor says other states have adopted, but West Virginia union leaders already oppose.

Sen. Ryan Weld, D- Brooke County, is the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 222.
Credit Will Price / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Senate Bill 222 would make workers who have temporarily lost their jobs due to a strike ineligible for unemployment benefits from the state. 

Workers who go on strike and are permanently replaced at their jobs or workers who are impacted by a lock out can still receive those benefits. 

“This bill as I see it will do more harm to both the company and the employees,” Pat Maroney told the committee. He's general counsel for the West Virginia AFL-CIO.

Maroney testified the bill creates an unequal playing field for union workers and employers during a contract negotiation period, giving businesses the upper hand.

Going without pay will pressure unions to come to an agreement more quickly, and Maroney said businesses will no longer be negotiating in good faith, like federal and state law requires them to do.

“The purpose of collective bargaining is so that the parties themselves can resolve disputes. In this instance, this will not be in favor of keeping a hands-off of labor disputes," he said. "It will not do that. In fact it will be an intrusion by the state into the collective bargaining process.”

Republican Senator Ryan Weld, the bill's lead sponsored said the bill does nothing to impede collective bargaining.

“It doesn’t take their ability away to join a union, to engage in the negotiating process when their contract comes up, it doesn’t take away their right to fight for stronger benefits for higher wages," he said Wednesday. "It doesn’t do anyone’s right to do any of that.”

Weld said the bill is in the best interest of the taxpayers.

It’s attached fiscal note from Workforce West Virginia says upon implementation in 2018, the state will save about $175,000 in unemployment benefit costs, and Weld said in the state’s current financial climate, every dollar counts.

“The state shouldn’t be in the business of subsidizing the cost of a labor dispute between a company and its employees and this just kind of removes the state from the equation,” he said

Democratic Senators on the Workforce Committee were quick to disagree. All four voted against advancing the bill.

Senate Bill 222 was approved by the Senate Workforce Committee Wednesday and will soon make its way to the chamber’s Finance Committee for a second look.

Tags: 
West Virginia Senate
West Virginia Legislature
Workforce
Strike
Government

Related Content

House Tries Again to Aid the W.Va. Schools for the Deaf & Blind

By 42 minutes ago
Perry Bennett / WV Legislative Photography

During both the 2015 and the 2016 state Legislative sessions, the House of Delegates pushed a bill that would make the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind eligible for funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority, or SBA. In 2015, it was vetoed by then-Governor Tomblin, and in 2016, it never made it out of the Senate’s Finance committee. Now, members in the House are trying once again this year, with House Bill 2123.

Senate President: W.Va. Income Tax Repeal Could Happen This Session

By 23 hours ago

On The Legislature Today, Senate President Mitch Carmichael has created a committee focused on restructuring the state's tax code and says its goal is to get rid of the state's income tax. 

Carmichael discusses his newly formed committee and his goals as the newly elected Senate President.

House Speaker Says Lawmakers Prepared to Make the Hard Cuts

By Feb 13, 2017

At the Legislature today, it's been less than a week since Gov. Jim Justice presented his plan to lawmakers to close a $497 million budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year.

House Speaker Tim Armstead shares his views on the governor's plan and the plan Legislative leaders are beginning to put together.

DEA Unveils Strategy in Charleston - Huntington Area

By 5 hours ago
Heroin
Adobe Stock

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration announced Wednesday that the Charleston to Huntington area is the next to be a part of a ground breaking initiative.

The program is called the 360 strategy. Its purpose is to help cities dealing with the heroin and prescription drug abuse epidemic and the violent crimes that are associated with it. The new strategy focuses on integrating law enforcement, diversion control, education and prevention and community outreach.