Two Live Shows Added to Mountain Stage Schedule

The Mountain Stage team has announced two new events to its upcoming live show schedule. Advance tickets for both events will be $30 and will be placed on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 877.987.6487 or locally at Taylor Books in Downtown Charleston. Both shows will be at the Culture Center Theater on the state capitol grounds. More details can be found by visiting the Live Show Schedule at MountainStage.org.

On Sunday May 7 Mountain Stage will welcome back venerable folk singer and sometimes actor Loudon Wainwright III. Wainwright has made 15 appearances on Mountain Stage since 1988, and returns to Charleston for the first time since 2013. He brought home a Best Traditional Folk Album Grammy in 2010 for "High, Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project" and his film credits include Judd Apatow's "Knocked Up," for which Wainwright also recorded the soundtrack.

Also appearing on May 7 is the duo Nancy & Beth, comprised of fellow actresses Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down) and Stephanie Hunt (Friday Night Lights, Californication). The duo announced their upcoming self-titled album, due April 7, and premiered a single recently via Rolling Stone Country.

Mountain Stage will welcome back another long-time favorite in Canadian singer, songsmith and guitarist Bruce Cockburn, who returns Sunday June 4 at the Culture Center Theater. Cockburn has appeared on Mountain Stage 13 times since 1990 and returns to the show for the first time since 2012.

In 2014 Cockburn released “Rumors of Glory” a 9 disc box set of his music, 117 songs in all, and a DVD called “Bruce Cockburn Live – The Slice O Life Tour.” These are a companion piece to his memoir of the same name, released worldwide by Harper Collins. Inside he writes “My songs are influenced by what I read, where I travel and what I witness.” He adds: "They’re not just about spirituality or “war, injustice and exploitation,” but “derive from life itself.” "

There are 10 Mountain Stage events on sale at this time, including THIS SUNDAY'S live show in Charleston, WV when we welcome guest-host Todd Burge along with Pokey LaFarge, Ruthie Foster, Fred Eaglesmith, Rose Cousins and Rachel Sermanni.