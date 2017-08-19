Twelve W.Va. Counties Granted Public Assistance After July Storms

  • The Streets of Hundred, WV after July 2017 flooding.
    Shayla Klein / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Twelve West Virginia counties have been granted public assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency  (FEMA) for emergency work needed after July 28 and 29 storms damaged or destroyed buildings and homes.  The severe storms caused flooding, landslides and mudslides across the northern part of the state.

Individual assistance will be made available to individuals and households in Harrison, Marion, Marshall, and Wetzel Counties.

Public assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities will be made available in Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards will be available for all areas in the State of West Virginia.      

