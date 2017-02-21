Troy Clemons Gets Another Year as WVU Mascot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greenbrier County native Troy Clemons has been named West Virginia University's mascot for another year.

Clemons beat out three other finalists. His selection by a committee of faculty, staff and students was announced at the WVU men's basketball game with Texas on Monday night.

The other Mountaineer Mascot finalists were Trevor Kiess, of Elkins, Jesse Lackey, of Salem, and Savannah Lusk, of Covel.

Kiess will be asked to take the role as alternate Mountaineer Mascot.

According to a WVU press release, Clemons is the 64th Mountaineer Mascot and is a graduate student majoring in business administration from Maxwelton. A recipient of the PROMISE and WVU Mountaineer scholarships, he earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management from the WVU College of Physical Activity and Sport Science in May of 2016.

“It is a huge honor to represent the University and West Virginia, my home, as the mascot for another year,” Clemons said in the release. “My love and appreciation for Mountaineers everywhere has only grown over the past year and I look forward to seeing what the upcoming year will bring.”