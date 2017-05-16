Traps Set to Detect Non-Native Pests in West Virginia

By 12 minutes ago

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has begun trapping and surveys across the state to detect any new, non-native pests and monitor the impact of native agricultural pests.

Credit Frances Meadows

According to the department, the aim is to detect specific exotic plant pests, diseases and weeds that are threats to forests and farmlands.

Agriculture officials say more than 100 insect-monitoring traps will be set in various trees and crops to screen for any new pests.

Traps will go in cherry, oak and pine trees as well as corn, peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, soybean and small grains.

The pest survey, done in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, contributes to federal databases.

Prior surveys found 23 sites for the Spotted Wing Drosophila, a fly damaging to fruit.

Tags: 
West Virginia Department of Agriculture
pests
Government

