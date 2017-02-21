Related Programs: 
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today Podcast

Transportation Chairs Unsure Road Bond Has Support in Legislature

By 9 minutes ago

On The Legislature Today, Gov. Jim Justice announces a downgrade of the state's bond rating nearly two weeks after he presented lawmakers with a proposal to increase taxes and fees for a road bond. 

Sen. Greg Boso and Del. Marty Gearheart, chairs of the House and Senate Transportation Committees, react to the downgrade and the governor's bond proposal. 

Bosos says he'll wait to see the actual legislation the governor is proposing before asking his committee if they'll consider the bills. Gearheart says his members on not interested in the proposed 10 cent increase on the gasoline tax, $1 on the tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike, and increasing some DMV fees the governor mentioned during his State of the State Address.

Bills are expected by the end of the week in the House, and potentially in the Senate, that would create incentives for private business to expand access to broadband internet in unserved and underserved areas of the state. Lawmakers discuss the potential pieces of legislation that advocacy groups are already saying they'll back.

Even though lawmakers say the lack of access to broadband is inhibiting the growth of business in the state, West Virginia voters don't necessarily agree. Curtis Wilkerson with Orion Strategies discusses a poll conduct by his firm of West Virginia voters and how they feel about their internet service. 

Tags: 
The Legislature Today
Greg Boso
Marty Gearheart
Bond Rating
Jim Justice
Broadband Expansion

Related Content

Senator Responds to Concerns Over Income Tax Repeal

By Feb 20, 2017

The Senate's Select Committee on Tax Reform has yet to take up a bill that would phase out West Virginia's personal income tax and replace the revenues with an increased sales tax. That, however, hasn't stopped the bill from becoming one of the most talked about at the statehouse this session.

Sen. Robert Karnes, the chair of that select committee, shares his take on the bill.

Justice Touts Highways Construction Plan in Statewide Tour

By Associated Press Feb 20, 2017
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a stop on his Save our State tour Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 on the Coalfields Expressway. Credit
WVDOT

SLAB FORK, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice touted his highways construction program that would be financed by higher taxes and fees as he launched a statewide tour to promote the plan that he says would create tens of thousands of jobs in West Virginia.

County Sunday Hunting Votes Could be Overriden by Senate Bill

By Feb 20, 2017
Will Price / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Over the past several years, West Virginia voters have decided on a county-by-county basis whether to allow hunting on Sundays, and many counties have approved the measure.

A bill now being considered in the state Senate would make those provisions uniform across counties.

House Passes Bill Increasing Penalties for Littering

By Feb 20, 2017
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Lawmakers in the House have approved a bill that would increase the penalties for littering in the state.

Littering on public or private property in West Virginia is already a misdemeanor, but House Bill 2303 increases the fines and community service hours associated with it.  