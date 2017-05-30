Todd Alexander Named Superintendent of Wayne County Schools

A new schools superintendent has been named in a West Virginia county.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Wayne County's education board unanimously approved Todd Alexander as its next superintendent on Saturday. Alexander is an assistant superintendent for Cabell County Schools where he has worked for more than 20 years. He begins his new role on July 1 and will serve under a three-year contract with an annual salary of $120,000.

Board president Trey Morrone says pursuing a candidate with a strong financial background was a must as the county has fallen on hard financial times. He says Alexander felt like the full package.

Alexander will replace interim superintendent David L. Roach, who took over for Steven Paine after he was selected to be West Virginia's next superintendent of schools.