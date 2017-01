Tickets for West Virginia Gov.-elect Jim Justice's inaugural ball are now on sale.

The inaugural ball will be held the evening of Jan. 16 at the Greenbrier resort that Justice owns in White Sulphur Springs. Tickets are $75 and available at www.InaugurationWV.com .

The event is black tie optional.

Among the entertainment at the ball will be former "America's Got Talent" winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.