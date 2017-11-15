These TV Specials Will Light Up Your November

Just in time for the holiday season, these TV specials on West Virginia Public Broadcasting will help you get in the festive mood.

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - THE GOOD STARS

Thursday, Nov 23 at 8pm

Join Anne Shirley as she turns 13 and faces complex issues with friends, adults and Gilbert. Her free-spirited nature is challenged by her perceived need to be sensible, a journey fraught with confusion and some unfortunate—albeit amusing—mishaps.

THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK – THE TOURING YEARS Saturday, Nov 25 at 8pm



THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK – THE TOURING YEARS

Saturday, Nov 25 at 8pm

Explore the history of the Fab Four from their early days in Liverpool to their last concert in San Francisco in 1966. The film, by Oscar-winner Ron Howard, reveals how the foursome united to become the global phenomenon that was “The Beatles.”

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES MARATHON

Thursday, Nov 26 at 7 pm

A new adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel tells the story of Anne Shirley, a precocious orphan placed in the care of uptight Marilla Cuthbert and her brother Matthew, played by acclaimed actor Martin Sheen. Neither the adventurous Anne nor the conservative Marilla could anticipate the profound effect they’d have on each other’s lives.

AMERICAN MASTERS : This is Bob Hope Monday, Nov 27 at 9pm



AMERICAN MASTERS : This is Bob Hope

Monday, Nov 27 at 9pm

Explore the entertainer's life with unprecedented access to his personal archives including writings voiced by Billy Crystal, clips from his body of work, and interviews with Woody Allen, Margaret Cho, Conan O'Brien, Tom Selleck and Brooke Shields.

THE VIETNAM WAR : Episode Ten - The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)

Tuesday, Nov 28 at 9pm

While the Watergate scandal rivets Americans’ attention and forces President Nixon to resign, the Vietnamese continue to savage one another in a brutal civil war. When hundreds of thousands of North Vietnamese troops pour into the south, Saigon descends rapidly into chaos and collapses. For the next 40 years, Americans and Vietnamese from all sides search for healing and reconciliation.

Beyond a Year in Space

Wednesday, Nov 29 at 8 pm

BEYOND A YEAR IN SPACE picks up where the first film left off: Scott Kelly’s last day in space and return to Earth. The final installment also introduces viewers to the next generation of astronauts training to leave Earth’s orbit and travel into deep space.

THE 80s (MY MUSIC)

Friday, December 1 at 8pm

Join host Martha Quinn for a joyful jump into the 1980s, when music videos ruled the airwaves, with hits from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Journey, Billy Joel, Pat Benatar, Kenny Loggins and Madonna.