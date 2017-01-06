Testimony Begins in Water Company, Spill Investigation

A former Putnam County Public Service District employee says West Virginia American Water Company should have closed its intake at the Kanawha Valley plant after the Freedom Industries chemical spill three years ago.

Credit Malepheasant / wikimedia Commons

Former South Putnam Public Service District general manager Fred Stottlemyer testified Thursday before the state Public Service Commission as part of the investigation into the handling of the January 2014 chemical leak.

Stottlemeyer testified the company didn't close its intake because it hadn't been producing treated water up to the plant's capacity in the days before the spill. If production had been higher, he said, the company could have shut down its intake pipes to let the worst of the Freedom spill pass.

Testimony will resume Jan. 24.

Elk River Chemical Spill
Freedom Industries
Government

DHHR Continues Source Water Protection Plan Hearings

By Nov 21, 2016
Nikthestoned / wikimedia Commons

Since July 1, the state Bureau for Public Health has been holding public hearings across West Virginia to discuss proposed Source Water Protection Plans.

The plans are the result of legislation approved after a 2014 chemical spill in Charleston left hundreds of thousands of people without usable drinking water for days.

State Officials Schedule Hearing in Water Crisis Probe

By Nov 20, 2016
Dave Mistich / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The West Virginia Public Service Commission has scheduled a formal evidentiary hearing as part of its investigation of a chemical spill that contaminated the drinking water of 300,000 people.

 

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24-26 at the commission's headquarters in Charleston. The commission also scheduled two hearings to take public comment on Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

 

Justice Brushes Off Investigations Into Business Practices

By Nov 2, 2016
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On West Virginia Morning, Ashton Marra profiles Jim Justice, the Democratic candidate for Governor and host Beth Vorhees talks with Ken Ward from the Charleston Gazette-Mail about the settlements reached in the water crisis from 2014.

That’s on West Virginia Morning from West Virginia Public Broadcasting – telling West Virginia’s story.

Judge Tentatively OKs $151 Million Settlement in Chemical Leak Suit

By Oct 31, 2016
Dave Mistich / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A federal judge has tentatively approved a $151 million settlement involving two companies sued over a 2014 chemical spill that contaminated drinking water in southern West Virginia.

U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver approved the proposed deal Monday afternoon after more than two hours of closed-door negotiations on the wording of the agreement.

Proposed Settlement in Elk River Chemical Spill

By Oct 26, 2016
Elk River
Malepheasant / wikimedia Commons

A proposed settlement has been reached between Charleston residents and a chemical company accused of not doing enough to safeguard West Virginia's capital city from a spill that polluted the drinking water of 300,000 people in 2014.

According to court officials, attorneys for Eastman Chemical and Charleston-area residents and businesses proposed the settlement. Eastman is producer of a coal-cleaning agent that spilled.