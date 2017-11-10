Related Program: 
Taxes Taxes Taxes Taaxxeess....TAXES!

By 1 hour ago

Garrett Ballengee of The Cardinal Institute joins Scott and Rick on this week's Front Porch podcast.

Simple, transparent and broad-based - that's the sort of tax system The Cardinal Institute would like to create through tax reform.

Executive Director Garrett Ballengee says the current GOP plans are not perfect, but they take the tax code in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Front Porch co-host Rick Wilson worries about starving federal programs such as Medicaid and eduction.

But Wilson and Ballengee agree on one thing - they both love "For the Love of Money"

