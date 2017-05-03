Tax Collections $60M Below Estimates for April

By 19 minutes ago

Credit Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Tax collections for the state missed estimates once again in April, according to the state’s revenue secretary.

Secretary Dave Hardy said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday that tax collections came in nearly $60 million below estimates last month. That puts the state $160 million behind estimates for the 2017 fiscal year that ends June 30.

Hardy said the state did see growth in its severance tax income due to the increased price of natural gas and a 19 percent growth in coal production over this time last year.

Personal income tax and consumer sales tax collections, however, have continued to miss their mark which Hardy said is due to low income rates in the state.

During the regular session, lawmakers approved legislation to pull one time monies from state accounts to close the gap in the current fiscal year.

The legislature will return to the Capitol Thursday to continue their work on a budget for the 2018 fiscal year that begins July 1.

Tags: 
Government

Related Content

Marshall University to Make Safety Improvements on Campus

By 5 hours ago
Marshall University
Wikipedia / en.wikipedia.org

Marshall University has begun taking steps to increase security measures around campus after a survey revealed students felt less safe walking outside at night.

The university has begun a series of on-campus improvements in response to a survey conducted earlier in the academic year in which 40 percent of students said they felt unsafe walking at night. The survey results and changes follow five armed robberies across the street from the main campus between October 2016 and April 2017.

Boone County School Board Cuts Nearly 60 Positions for Next School Year

By 5 hours ago
David Benbennick / wikimedia commons

The Boone County school board has voted to eliminate the equivalent of 58 positions for the next school year.

Boone schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman said Monday's vote meant 58 "full-time equivalent" positions are being cut. The move comes as Huffman says the school system's revenue is expected to drop about $5 million from this fiscal year to next.

West Virginia to Hold Series of Meetings on Education Plan

By 5 hours ago
Students raising their hands

The West Virginia Department of Education plans to hold a series of meetings as it develops a state replacement plan for the No Child Left Behind Act.

States must submit their plans this year to the U.S. Department of Education on the Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed into law in December 2015 and replaces No Child Left Behind.