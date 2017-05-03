Tax Collections $60M Below Estimates for April

Tax collections for the state missed estimates once again in April, according to the state’s revenue secretary.

Secretary Dave Hardy said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday that tax collections came in nearly $60 million below estimates last month. That puts the state $160 million behind estimates for the 2017 fiscal year that ends June 30.

Hardy said the state did see growth in its severance tax income due to the increased price of natural gas and a 19 percent growth in coal production over this time last year.

Personal income tax and consumer sales tax collections, however, have continued to miss their mark which Hardy said is due to low income rates in the state.

During the regular session, lawmakers approved legislation to pull one time monies from state accounts to close the gap in the current fiscal year.

The legislature will return to the Capitol Thursday to continue their work on a budget for the 2018 fiscal year that begins July 1.