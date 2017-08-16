Talking to our kids about Charlottesville

The latest events in Charlottesville have people engaging in conversation about race, diversity and supporting each other.

There are some tremendous assets to help educate and frame those discussions. Whether at home or in the classroom or in the workplace, let’s talk.

West Virginia LearningMedia- a curated digital library searchable by grade level, content area, type of resource. Geared toward teachers, but open to everyone. And it is FREE.

Teaching Tolerance Teaching Tolerance provides free resources to educators—teachers, administrators, counselors and other practitioners—who work with children from kindergarten through high school. Our program emphasizes social justice and anti-bias. The anti-bias approach encourages children and young people to challenge prejudice and learn how to be agents of change in their own lives. Our Social Justice Standards show how anti-bias education works through the four domains of identity, diversity, justice and action.

Discovering My Identity (grades 3-5) Learning Plan:Enduring Understandings: Everyone has multiple identities. Peoples’ identities are similar in some ways and different in others. It is important to see my identities as well as the identities of others in the stories I read.

Developing Empathy (grades 6-8) Learning Plan: Essential Questions: What does it mean to put yourself in someone else’s shoes? How empathetic am I? How can I better show empathy toward others?

SPLC Releases Campus Guide to Countering ‘Alt-Right’ How can college students respond when white nationalists show up on campus? This guide offers answers.

Brightly A company that believes reading has the power to illuminate kids’ lives. They have created some great reading list from early readers to adults.