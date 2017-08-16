Related Program: 
The Stubborn Persistence of Racism

A crowd with torches marches through Charlottesville, kicking off a weekend of violence where three died.
After Charlottesville, we wonder if racism and fascism are on the rise across America and/or West Virginia.

Front Porch host Scott Finn found a survey showing white millennials were just as likely to hold racist beliefs as baby boomers and Gen Xers. Why do more than one third of whites still tell researchers that "blacks are lazier than whites"?

Conservative host Laurie Lin calls President Trump's response his worst week so far.

This Washington Post graphic shows little difference between how Millennials and Gen Xers and Boomers answer the question, "Are blacks lazier that whites?"

And liberal host Rick Wilson urges protesters to take a lesson from the martial arts, and fight hate with acts of kindness.

We also discuss Stonewall Jackson, Rick's Confederate (and Union) ancestors, and the ongoing shakeups caused by Governor Jim Justice's party switch.

