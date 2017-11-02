Related Program: 
West Virginia Morning

Struggling to Stay in eastern Kentucky: Derek Akal's Story

By 18 minutes ago

Credit West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, we have a special show that features the next installment of our Struggle to Stay series following Derek Akal. Derek is a young man from Harlan County, Kentucky whose grandparents encouraged him to leave Appalachia, to go to college and find opportunity out of state.

Derek was eventually awarded a college scholarship to play football. But an old neck injury led him to the difficult decision to drop out of school and come back home.  

In this installment of the Struggle to Stay, Derek and his family share nearly 100 years of Appalachian family history.

Tags: 
Arts & Culture
The Struggle to Stay
Inside Appalachia

Related Content

‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken?’ -- Derek Akal’s Struggle to Stay, Part Two

By Benny Becker Oct 28, 2017
Benny Becker/ WMMT

This is chapter two of Derek Akal’s Struggle to Stay. In the first chapter, we met a young man from Harlan County, Kentucky, who thought a college football scholarship was going to be his ticket out. But a serious neck injury led Derek to drop out and move back home. 


Beyond Statistics: Appalachia's Stories Reveal Resilience & Perseverance

By & Oct 20, 2017
Benny Becker/ WMMT

Too many times, when stories of Appalachia are in the national spotlight, we hear shallow, shocking and grim stories. But they miss some of the most inspiring aspects to our realities: the struggle, the perseverance and the resilience.  On this week’s episode of Inside Appalachia we’ll meet storytellers who work to help Appalachians tell their own stories, and capture the true Appalachian spirit behind the statistics.