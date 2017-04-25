The Struggle to Stay: Young Lincoln County Man Gets Off Drugs to Focus on Farming

In high school, Colt planned on joining the Army, or maybe working for a construction company, anything except working to avoid working in the coal mines, A lot of families in his community have worked as miners.. When he was in high school, he saw many miners lose their jobs- including his stepfather. Despite the economic challenges, he wants to stay in West Virginia to be close to his family, especially his 7-year-old brother, River. It’s been a struggle for Colt to find a way to stay in West Virginia.