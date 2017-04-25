Related Program: 
West Virginia Morning

The Struggle to Stay: Young Lincoln County Man Gets Off Drugs to Focus on Farming

On West Virginia Morning, we’ll hear again from 20 year old Colt Brogan of Lincoln County and hear more of his story on the struggle to stay.

That’s on West Virginia Morning from West Virginia Public Broadcasting – telling West Virginia’s story.

The Struggle to stay
Inside Appalachia

Related Content

'My People are the River People' - Colt Brogan's Struggle to Stay, Part One

By Apr 13, 2017
Roxy Todd/ WVPB

In high school, Colt planned on joining the Army, or maybe working for a  construction company, anything except working to avoid working in the coal mines, A lot of families in his community have worked as miners.. When he was in high school, he saw many miners lose their jobs- including his stepfather. Despite the economic challenges, he wants to stay in West Virginia to be close to his family, especially his 7-year-old brother, River. It’s been a struggle for Colt to find a way to stay in West Virginia. 

'I Would Rather Die Than be a Burden' - Colt Brogan's Struggle to Stay, Part Two

By Apr 21, 2017
Roxy Todd

20-year-old Colt Brogan always found it easy to make fairly good grades in school. As a kid, he’d dreamed of being an architect. But that changed. Around the time when he was a junior in high school, Colt decided college wasn’t for him.

“It felt too unpredictable. I thought, dealing drugs is safer than going to college. That’s the God’s honest truth,” says Colt.

The Struggle to Stay on The Front Porch

By Apr 20, 2017
The Struggle to Stay, Inside Appalachia, West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this week's Front Porch podcast - we discuss the Struggle to Stay in Appalachia. It's a long-time obsession in our region, and also a new project of Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.