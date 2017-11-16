The Struggle to Stay Returns to California

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear the next chapter in The Struggle to Stay. Lately, we’ve been following 21-year-old Derek Akal, a native of eastern Kentucky. We’ve met several generations of his ancestors, and heard the stories of how they moved to and from the coal-camp town in Harlan County, where Derek lives.

When we last left him, Derek had just decided to leave home, and go somewhere far away. Reporter Benny Becker brings us this next chapter of Derek Akal’s Struggle to Stay.

Also on today's show, the U.S. Senate voted narrowly to confirm President Trump’s nomination to fill the country’s top mine safety position at the Mine Safety and Health Administration, or MSHA. Ohio Valley ReSource reporter Becca Schimmel reports the position has been without a leader for 10 months in a year when mining fatalities are on the rise.