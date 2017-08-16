Related Program: 
West Virginia Morning

The Struggle to Stay: Balancing Work, School, Family

Credit West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, we pick back up with Crystal Snyder, a single mother of two, who lost her job a couple of years ago. But she didn't lose hope. Roxy Todd has more of Crystal's story in this next installment of The Struggle to Stay.

