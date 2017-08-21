Stretch & Bobbito On World Cafe

Whatever time it is where you're listening right now, let's pretend for a minute that it's the early '90s, 3 a.m. You're somewhere in the New York area, tuned in to WKCR, absolutely glued to your radio because you're hearing explosive live performances by artists you don't know, but who you know are soon to be something big. We're talking Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., Busta Rhymes, KRS-One, The Fugees, Fat Joe, DMX, Nas, and Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killa and Method Man.

Moments like that happened weekly on the radio show hosted by my guests Stretch and Bobbito.

A few years ago, Bobbito wrote and directed a documentary about that show, Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives. It tells the story of their amazing partnership, where DJ Stretch Armstrong would keep the turntables spinning, while Bobbito Garcia talked to the emcees and listeners.

And now, Stretch and Bobbito are back, co-hosting a new NPR podcast called What's Good with Stretch and Bobbito. Sure, they talk music — with guests like Chance the Rapper and Stevie Wonder — but they also they talk sports, politics, art and comedy. Comedians Dave Chappelle and Donnell Rawlings were their first guests.

Hear clips from the show and listen to our interview with Stretch and Bobbito in the player above.

