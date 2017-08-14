Store Reopening at West Virginia Center Marooned After Flood

A department store is reopening next month at a West Virginia shopping center that was marooned and shuttered after flooding last summer washed away an access bridge.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that spokesman Chris Brathwaite said the Kmart store at Crossings Mall in Elkview plans to reopen the first weekend in September with a grand reopening the following weekend.

The store and other businesses at the shopping center closed after the culvert bridge that was its only public access point washed out during the June 2016 flood. A new bridge was completed late last month.