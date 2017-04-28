Steve Earle, St. Paul & Broken Bones To Appear on Mountain Stage This July

Steve Earle & The Dukes, Okkervil River and St. Paul & The Broken Bones are among the artists scheduled to appear as the long running radio show Mountain Stage w/ Larry Groce records episodes #900, #901 and #902 at the Culture Center Theater on the State Capitol Grounds.

Tickets are available NOW exclusively to Mountain Stage Members who make an annual contribution to the show. More info on levels of support can be found here. All seats are general admission and tickets will be made available to the general public starting Friday, May 5 at 10a.m. Advance tickets will be $30 and $35 on the day of show, available online, by phone at 877.987.6487 or locally at Taylor Books in downtown Charleston.

The show will record its landmark 900th episode on Sunday, July 16 with Steve Earle & the Dukes. The band will be touring in support of Earle’s forthcoming album “So You Wanna Be an Outlaw”. The Mastersons, who are also a part of The Dukes, will join the line-up as well.

Indie-folk rockers Okkervil River, led by songwriter and singer Will Sheff, will make their first appearance on Mountain Stage Sunday July 23 with songs from 2016’s “Away.”

Rounding out the month on Sunday, July 30 will be new soul sensations St. Paul & the Broken Bones, making their second appearance on Mountain Stage. The band's second full-length album, “Sea of Noise”, was released last September. Also on the bill for July 30 is eight-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, who will make his second appearance on Mountain Stage. Los Angeles based indie-pop group The Wild Reeds are also scheduled to appear.

Visit the Live Show Schedule at MountainStage.org for more details, and click here to become a Mountain Stage Member and you'll receive exclusive pre-sale access to all Mountain Stage events at the Culture Center Theater, as well as other perks like notes from our office, specialized playlists and occasional discounts and special offers.

Sign up for the Mountain Stage e-mail newsletter for periodic announcements and be sure to peak behind the scenes on our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.