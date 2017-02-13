State Wildlife Officials to Relax Some Hunting Regulations

By 30 minutes ago

West Virginia wildlife officials are seeking looser hunting regulations for deer and bears.

Credit Scott Baue / U.S. Department of Agriculture

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Division of Natural Resources officials proposed a list of changes at the state Natural Resources Commission's meeting Sunday.

Gary Foster, the DNR's assistant wildlife chief, says the majority of the counties will have the same regulations as 2016. However, in some counties the bag limits or season structures will become more liberal. For example, antlerless-deer regulations will become more liberal in 18 counties or parts of counties.

All of the DNR's bear-hunting proposals are liberalizations of existing regulations.

DNR officials will take input from the public on the regulation proposals in 12 public hearings in mid-March. The proposals will be up for a final vote April 23.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources
Wildlife
Government

