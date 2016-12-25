State, US Agencies Criticizes W.Va., Va. Pipeline Impact Assessment

By 34 minutes ago

State and federal agencies are calling for a more complete assessment of the environmental impact of a proposed natural gas pipeline that would run through Virginia.

A map of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline
Credit Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC

The Roanoke Times reported Friday that Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality weighed in on the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from West Virginia to another pipeline in Pittsylvania County.

The DEQ said the environmental impact statement "lacks a thorough and accurate environmental analysis" of recent changes to the pipeline plan.

The U.S. Department of the Interior said the statement didn't have enough information to analyze impacts on resources like the Appalachian Trail.

The Bureau of Land Management called for either a revised or supplemental statement.

A FERC spokeswoman says a final statement will address concerns raised during the comment period, which ended Thursday.

Tags: 
Mountain Valley Pipeline
natural gas
Natural Gas Pipelines
Energy & Environment

Related Content

Grant Spending Approved for Old West Virginia Mine Sites

By Dec 23, 2016
Department of Environmental Protection, DEP
Department of Environmental Protection

West Virginia conservation officials say several remediation projects at or adjacent to old mine sites have received approvals to start spending federal grants.

Jury Delivers $2M Verdict Against DuPont

By Dec 21, 2016
DuPont's Washington Works
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

The third case of some 3500 against the chemical company DuPont reached an initial verdict today. The case stems from the company’s widespread water contamination with a chemical known as C8.


Fighting For Breath: Black Lung's Deadliest Form Increases

By Benny Becker Dec 21, 2016
The Branham Family
Benny Becker / Ohio Valley ReSource

At the age of 38, a coal miner named Mackie Branham Jr. was diagnosed with progressive massive fibrosis, a debilitating and terminal form of an illness that was supposed to be a disease of the past — black lung. But Branham is among many the miners afflicted by a resurgence in the disease, and officials are just beginning to realize the scope of the problem. A review of health clinic records shows roughly a thousand such cases, many times more than federal officials had thought existed.

Coal Country Reacts to Stream Protection Rule

By Dec 19, 2016
The creek where the WVU Stream Lab team dropped their sensors. Save the Tygart Watershed Association has been keeping tabs on the waterway since before the coal slurry pond was installed nearby.
Colleen S. Good / WVU Stream Lab Project

A federal rule announced this week is designed to reduce the environmental impact of coal mining. It’s getting sharp criticism from politicians across coal country, while environmental groups are applauding the effort.