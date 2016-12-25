State, US Agencies Criticize W.Va., Va. Pipeline Impact Assessment

State and federal agencies are calling for a more complete assessment of the environmental impact of a proposed natural gas pipeline that would run through Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reported Friday that Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality weighed in on the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from West Virginia to another pipeline in Pittsylvania County.

The DEQ said the environmental impact statement "lacks a thorough and accurate environmental analysis" of recent changes to the pipeline plan.

The U.S. Department of the Interior said the statement didn't have enough information to analyze impacts on resources like the Appalachian Trail.

The Bureau of Land Management called for either a revised or supplemental statement.

A FERC spokeswoman says a final statement will address concerns raised during the comment period, which ended Thursday.