State Unit Cites $2.5M of Improper Disability Claims

By 2 hours ago

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says its unit targeting Social Security disability fraud helped save $2.5 million in improper claims during its first year.

Two investigators and an analyst have been working with the Social Security Administration, its inspector general's office and the state's Disability Determination Section to review suspicious or questionable disability claims.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has said he wants authority from the Legislature to investigate fraud in the Medicaid program.

In October, he said the disability fraud unit began reviewing past claims and payments for fraud and possible referral to county and federal prosecutors.

