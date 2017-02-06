State Tax Department No Longer Sending 1099s

By 1 hour ago

West Virginia taxpayers will no longer receive copies of 1099-G and 1099-INT statements that the state files with the Internal Revenue Service, except by request.

Credit Ethanbas / Wikimedia Commons

The statements will be available for download at https://mytaxes.wvtax.gov . Tax Commissioner Dale W. Steager says the reduction will save more than $80,000 in mailing costs.

A 1099-G form shows the amount of a taxpayer's refund, for those who itemize deductions on their federal returns. The 1099-INT form shows the amount of interest paid on a refund, to identify additional income for income tax purposes.

Taxpayers who don't have online access may call and request forms. For taxpayers whose last name starts with the letters A to F, the number is (304) 558-8539; G to M is (304) 558-8540; and N to Z is (304) 558-8541.

Tags: 
1099s
Internal Revenue Service
Dale W. Steager
Government

Related Content

Three Law Enforcement Agencies Get Cash Forfeited in Pill Case

By Feb 4, 2016
Huntington Police Department

Law enforcement agencies have received more than $1 million in forfeited cash for their participation in an investigation of a Barboursville pharmacy owner.

Federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service announced the award Wednesday for the Charleston and Huntington police departments and the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Many West Virginians File Last-Minute Tax Returns

By Apr 10, 2014
Internal Revenue Service

About 30 percent of West Virginia taxpayers wait until the final week to file their state returns.

Department of Revenue Deputy Secretary John Doyle tells The Exponent Telegram that the department receives about 25 percent of returns in the week before April 15. Another 5 percent to 8 percent of returns are received after April 15.

More than 4,000 W.Va. Taxpayers Could Be Owed 2010 Refunds

By Mar 20, 2014

The Internal Revenue Service says more than $3 million in federal income tax refunds for 2010 haven't been claimed in West Virginia.
 
The IRS estimates 4,100 taxpayers in the state could be owed refunds.
 
Half of the potential refunds are estimated at $626.
 