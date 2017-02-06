State Tax Department No Longer Sending 1099s

West Virginia taxpayers will no longer receive copies of 1099-G and 1099-INT statements that the state files with the Internal Revenue Service, except by request.

The statements will be available for download at https://mytaxes.wvtax.gov . Tax Commissioner Dale W. Steager says the reduction will save more than $80,000 in mailing costs.

A 1099-G form shows the amount of a taxpayer's refund, for those who itemize deductions on their federal returns. The 1099-INT form shows the amount of interest paid on a refund, to identify additional income for income tax purposes.

Taxpayers who don't have online access may call and request forms. For taxpayers whose last name starts with the letters A to F, the number is (304) 558-8539; G to M is (304) 558-8540; and N to Z is (304) 558-8541.