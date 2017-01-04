State Reaches $3.5 Settlement with Drug Wholesaler

West Virginia officials have reached a $3.5 million settlement with a wholesaler accused of flooding the state with millions of prescription pain pills.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement Tuesday with H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co.

The settlement resolved allegations that H.D. Smith failed to detect, report and stop the flood of suspicious prescription drug orders into the state, contributing to widespread drug abuse.

Morrisey says in a news release the settlement is the largest so far in a broader case.

Settlements involving lesser amounts were previously reached against Miami-Luken, Anda Inc., the Harvard Drug Group, Associated Pharmacies, J.M. Smith Corp., KeySource Medical Inc., Quest Pharmaceuticals, Top Rx and Masters Pharmaceutical LLC.

Litigation involving two remaining defendants is subject to a confidentiality order in Boone County Circuit Court.

H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Settlement
Government

West Virginia Gets $253,500 Share of Drug Case Settlement

By Dec 19, 2016
Janet Kunicki / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says West Virginia will receive a $253,500 share of a settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb involving allegations that it promoted the anti-psychotic drug Abilify for unapproved uses.

Drug Wholesalers Shipped 780 Million Pain Pills to West Virginia

By Dec 19, 2016
pills
Wikimedia Commons

A newspaper investigation found that drug wholesalers shipped 780 million prescription painkillers to West Virginia over a six-year period.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that between 2007 and 2012, 1,728 West Virginians died from overdoses of hydrocodone and oxycodone.

W.Va. AG Sues Pharmacy for Pill Volume

By Dec 8, 2016
pills
Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia's attorney general has sued a pharmacy in Boone County, alleging it provided too many highly addictive painkillers over more than a decade.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Larry's Drive-In Pharmacy helped fuel the state's opioid prescription crisis by providing nearly 10 million doses of painkillers in 11 years in a county with fewer than 25,000 residents.

State Lawmakers Vow to Fight Environmental Rules

By Dec 5, 2016
Donald Trump
Darron Cummings / Associated Press

West Virginia's Republican congressional and state leaders vowed Monday to work with the incoming Trump administration to push back federal environmental regulations they say limit and threaten their state's energy industry and jobs.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said the Obama administration has overstepped its authority in the energy, financial and other sectors and they expect president-elect Donald Trump to undo many of those regulations with support from lawmakers.

Maryland Won't Limit West Virginia's Access to Potomac

By Dec 2, 2016
Potomac River
TimK MSI / wikimedia commons

After threatening to sue the state of Maryland, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced that Maryland is halting the permitting process that would have restricted West Virginia's use of the Potomac River.

News outlets report that Morrisey had told Maryland officials in early November that the state of Maryland could not impose regulations on West Virginia's rights to draw from the river.