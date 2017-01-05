State Prepares for Snow, Cold Temps

By 13 minutes ago

Much of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday as snow is expected to move into the region throughout the day. 

Counties in purple are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Counties in yellow are under a hazardous weather outlook.
Credit weather.gov

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, as parts of the state will see 2-4 inches of snow. 

The snow is expected to start this morning and last throughout the day Thursday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. 

The national weather service says untreated roads will become slick. 

Higher elevations could see as much as 5 inches. 

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s. 

Tags: 
Winter Weather
National Weather Service
Energy & Environment

Related Content

The Latest on Winter Storm Jonas: Weather Advisories for W.Va. Expire

By , & Jan 21, 2016
Map as of 6:10 a.m., January 24.
National Westher Service

A foot or more of snow has fallen across parts of West Virginia, but winter weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service have all expired as a large winter storm moves out of the state. 

Flood Conditions Improve in Southern W.Va., Now What?

By & Mar 5, 2015
courtesy

Flood waters that left residents stranded in their homes have receded in most places, according to emergency services in some southern West Virginia Counties. The flood warning issued by the National Weather Service  remains in effect until 6:45 p.m. Thursday for parts of West Virginia.


State Officials Urge West Virginians to Stay Out of the Cold

By Feb 19, 2015
Dave Mistich / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

State officials are urging West Virginians to take precautions against bitter cold weather.

Temperatures fell to record levels on Thursday morning in Bluefield and Lewisburg.

The National Weather Service says the low temperature in Bluefield was 4 degrees below zero. The previous record for Feb. 19 was 3 degrees in 1993.

Snowy Thanksgiving Travel Predicted

By Associated Press Nov 25, 2014
Cecelia Mason / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The National Weather Service says parts of West Virginia could get up to 7 inches of snow for the start of the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

The weather service has issued a storm warning effective Wednesday in Greenbrier County. A storm watch is in place for 11 other counties, mostly in the northeastern part of the state.  The counties in the watch area are Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties.

West Virginia Spent Extra $13.5 Million De-Icing Roads

By May 19, 2014
Paul Mattox
Janet Kunicki / West Virginia Public Broadcasting (File Photo)

West Virginia's top transportation official says the state spent $13.5 million more than it expected to clear snowy, icy roads this winter.

But Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox says extra revenue from motorist taxes more than covered the pressing winter road needs.

Through April, state fuel and vehicle privilege taxes came in a combined $28.7 million higher than what the state projected. Registrations brought in an extra $2.6 million.

Severe Weather, Flash Flood Advisories Issued for Much of West Virginia

By Jul 28, 2016
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flash flood watch for much of West Virginia. The watch is in effect until Friday morning for southwestern parts of the state stretching northeast towards Clarksburg, Fairmont and Elkins.

Areas surrounding the cities of Morgantown and Moundsville are under a flash flood warning until 12:45 p.m. Thursday. 

Crews Surveying Weekend Storm Damage in W.Va., Ky.

By Jul 5, 2016
WCHS-TV

The National Weather Service has sent two teams to survey storm-damaged areas of West Virginia and eastern Kentucky to determine whether tornadoes occurred.

Meteorologist Maura Casey in Charleston said one team is looking at damage reported from a storm in Kanawha and Lincoln counties in West Virginia and in Louisa, Kentucky.