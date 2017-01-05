State Prepares for Snow, Cold Temps

Much of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday as snow is expected to move into the region throughout the day.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, as parts of the state will see 2-4 inches of snow.

The snow is expected to start this morning and last throughout the day Thursday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

The national weather service says untreated roads will become slick.

Higher elevations could see as much as 5 inches.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s.