State Officials Seek Entries for Agritourism Awards

West Virginia officials are seeking entries for an award that recognizes excellence in the advertising and promotion of agritourism destinations and attractions.

The Department of Agriculture says winners of the 2017 Agritourism Media Awards will be honored during the West Virginia Small Farms Conference Feb. 12 through 14 at the Charleston Civic Center.

The department says in a statement that there is no entry fee and the deadline for submissions is Jan. 27. Entry packages can be downloaded at www.agriculture.wv.gov.

Media categories include brochures, websites, photos, rack cards, video and social media campaigns. Examples of qualified agribusinesses include orchard and pick-your-own operations, agriculture fairs and festivals, wineries, breweries and distilleries, bed and breakfast operations, and hay mazes.