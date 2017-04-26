State Makes Sharing Explicit Images a Crime

By 4 hours ago

Gov. Jim Justice has signed new laws to criminalize "revenge porn" and to establish a mechanism for reducing criminal records for non-violent felonies down to misdemeanors.

Credit Schavda / wikimedia Commons

The new crime laws are among dozens of measures the governor has signed so far this week following the Legislature's 60-day regular session.

Other new laws will eliminate wage bond requirements, increase fines for littering, raise prison penalties for trafficking in fentanyl and set a $150 limit on fees charged by health care providers for patient records.

In West Virginia, it will be a misdemeanor to intentionally display publicly, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without their consent.

A first offense is subject to a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

Tags: 
Jim Justice
Explicit Images
Government
2017 Legislative Session

Related Content

State Won't Charge to Enter 7 State Parks, Forests

By 4 hours ago
Pipestem Resort
Bitmapped / wikimedia commons

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has stopped a pilot project to start charging entrance fees at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.

Justice called the decision to charge a $2 daily fee starting Memorial Day weekend an error made without his approval.

State Raises Penalty for Punishing Whistleblowers

By Apr 25, 2017

A revised West Virginia law will increase the possible civil fine from $500 to $5,000 for government employers who threaten or retaliate against whistleblowers.

The measure passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice also authorizes firing them instead of the possible six-month suspension under current law.

Mine Owned by Justice Cited for Safety Violations

By Apr 25, 2017
Jesse Wright / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Authorities have cited a West Virginia mining operation owned by Gov. Jim Justice for six safety violations following a workers' fatal fall in February.

The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says 43-year-old Jason Kenneth Matthews of Bluefield, Virginia, fell from a ladder while attempting repairs inside the McDowell County coal preparation plant.

West Virginia Law Revises Terms for Debt Collections

By Apr 24, 2017
wikimedia

Gov. Jim Justice has signed a law revising terms for debt collections, giving creditors a chance to fix or settle their errors and violations before borrowers can sue and file counterclaims.

The amendment to West Virginia's consumer protection statute requires the borrower or his attorney first notify the collector by certified mail of an alleged violation and the factual basis.

Justice Signs Medical Marijuana Bill

By Apr 19, 2017
Canabis Oil Medical Marijuana
Adobe Stock

Gov. Jim Justice signed a law Wednesday making West Virginia the 29th state to allow the use of marijuana for certain medical conditions.

The law lets doctors prescribe cannabis to patients who are terminally ill or have seizures, cancer, chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, AIDS and other specified conditions.