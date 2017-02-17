State Lawmakers Weigh Stiffer Litter Punishment

West Virginia lawmakers are advancing stiffer penalties for littering that could mean two weeks picking up roadside trash for throwing some out your car window.

The legislation approved by the Judiciary Committee and poised for a House vote next week would raise the possible fine for littering on public property or anyone else's private property from $1,000 to $2,500.

The criminal misdemeanor also would carry possible sentences of up 100 hours of community service collecting litter, up from 16 hours currently.

The minimum fine would remain $100 for tossing less than 100 pounds of refuse.

For dumping larger amounts, most penalties would also increase.

However, the highest possible fine would be capped at $10,000 — down from $25,000 — but it would be mandatory for dumping more than 500 pounds.