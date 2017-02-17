State Lawmakers Weigh Stiffer Litter Punishment

By 9 seconds ago

West Virginia lawmakers are advancing stiffer penalties for littering that could mean two weeks picking up roadside trash for throwing some out your car window.

Credit SaunieInDiego / Wikimedia Commons

The legislation approved by the Judiciary Committee and poised for a House vote next week would raise the possible fine for littering on public property or anyone else's private property from $1,000 to $2,500.

The criminal misdemeanor also would carry possible sentences of up 100 hours of community service collecting litter, up from 16 hours currently.

The minimum fine would remain $100 for tossing less than 100 pounds of refuse.

For dumping larger amounts, most penalties would also increase.

However, the highest possible fine would be capped at $10,000 — down from $25,000 — but it would be mandatory for dumping more than 500 pounds.

Tags: 
House Judiciary Committee
Littering
Government

Related Content

House Judiciary Passes Dismemberment-Abortion Ban

By Feb 24, 2016
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

A Senate bill that would ban elective dismemberment abortions in the state is now making its way through the House. The bill was the subject of a public hearing Monday and passed through the House Health Committee before being taken up by the Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

W.Va. House Considering Legislation to Amend U.S. Constitution

By Feb 21, 2016
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Members of the House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing Saturday for three bills that, if passed, could send a number of West Virginia delegates to Washington, D.C. to try and amend the constitution on budget related charges.

House Considers Bill Requiring Photo IDs to Vote

By Feb 10, 2016
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Members of the House of Delegates are considering a bill to change voting requirements in West Virginia. The House Judiciary Committee discussed the bill at length Wednesday that would require voters to show a photo ID before casting a ballot.

For two hours Wednesday morning, the House Judiciary Committee discussed House Bill 4013, which would require a person in West Virginia who desires to vote to present a valid photo ID at the polls.

Right-to-Work Approved by House Committee

By Jan 29, 2016
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Friday that would make West Virginia a right-to-work state.  

The committee began debating Senate Bill 1 Friday morning and continued the discussion into the afternoon lasting more than 6 hours.

House Judiciary Passes Concealed Carry & Political Spending Reform

By Mar 9, 2015

Over the weekend the House Judiciary Committee met to discuss a handful of bills, but most notably the bill to amend the concealed carry law and a bill that reforms political spending in the state.