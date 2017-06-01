State to Get $5.4 Million in AmeriCorps Funding

By 27 minutes ago

West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs.

AmeriCorps WV file photo.

According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions.

The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans.

Designated funding is for 510 positions through West Virginia University to provide summer learning and nutrition services, 40 through Appalachian Forest Heritage Area to work and recruit volunteers for conservation and community projects in Appalachian towns, 35 through The Education Alliance to provide mentoring and 70 to work under the United Way of West Virginia on community service projects.

Joe Manchin
Shelley Moore Capito
Americorps
Americorps

Manchin Wants Constituent Questions For Comey

By 29 minutes ago
Joe Manchin
Jesse Wright / WV Public Broadcasting

West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is asking constituents to send him questions to ask fired FBI Director James Comey when he testifies next week before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Manchin, a committee member, says he went to the Capitol to represent West Virginians and wants to know what questions they want answered.

Jenkins Says 8 State Senators Back his Run Against Manchin

By May 25, 2017
Evan Jenkins
evanjenkins.house.gov

West Virginia Congressman Evan Jenkins says eight of the state's Republican state senators have announced support for his run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin next year.

Jenkins, a Republican and Huntington lawyer, was a state delegate and a state senator before his election to Congress in 2014. He was re-elected last year.

Manchin Warns About Trump Administration Budget Cuts

By May 23, 2017
Donald Trump
PBS Newshour

West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of his state with deep cuts in food stamps, Social Security disability benefits, Medicaid and children's health insurance.

He says it also would effectively eliminate the Appalachian Regional Commission, funded at $120 million in 2016, that provides development and planning grants for depressed counties.

Sen. Manchin Says Trump-Backed Healthcare Bill Hurts W.Va.

By May 10, 2017
Manchin

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives approved a Trump-backed healthcare bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Joe Manchin believes the bill has major issues and will likely move slowly through the U.S. Senate.

West Virginia Lawmakers Cite Fix for Retired Miner Benefits

By May 1, 2017
Fotolia DollarPhoto Club

West Virginia lawmakers say the new congressional spending plan contains a permanent extension of health care benefits for more than 22,000 retired miners and widows whose medical coverage is set to expire this month.

Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin say it's in the $1 trillion-plus spending bill to fund most federal operations through September.