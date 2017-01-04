State Finalizes $95K Fine for Radioactive Dump at Landfill

State officials have finalized an agreement with an eastern Kentucky disposal company that illegally dumped low-level radioactive fracking waste from West Virginia.

The state Energy and Environment Cabinet says it has signed an agreed order that proposed a $95,000 civil penalty for Advance Disposal Services Blue Ridge Landfill in Estill County. The agreement was proposed in October.

The state cabinet's investigation revealed that 92 loads of waste were illegally brought from West Virginia to the Blue Ridge site in violation of state law. The waste is classified as "technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive materials."

The agreement requires Blue Ridge to deposit $60,000 of the fine into an escrow account for the Estill County School District to pay toward the detection and mitigation of naturally occurring radon or establishing educational programs related to environmental sciences.

