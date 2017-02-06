State Farmers Invited to Meeting with Ag Officials

Agriculture officials are inviting West Virginia farmers to discuss programs and services available to them.

The West Virginia State University Extension Service says in a news release that the meet-and-greet is set for Monday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in the Putnam County community of Eleanor.

Several agencies within the U.S. Department of Agriculture are participating, along with the state Department of Agriculture.

University Extension Agent Brad Cochran says the session could help farmers learn more about programs that could help them become more profitable and productive.

