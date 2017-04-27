State to Establish Drug Control Policy Office

By 1 hour ago

West Virginia is establishing a new Office of Drug Control Policy to coordinate statewide funding, reporting and data about drug use, overdoses, addiction treatment, needs and statewide policy.

Credit Dollar Photo Club

The law approved by the Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice requires health care providers, pharmacies, medical examiners, police, prosecutors and emergency responders to report suspected or actual overdoses, medical treatments, use of overdose antidotes and drug poisoning deaths.

State data show 844 people died from drug overdoses last year in West Virginia.

Another new law authorizes spending $24 million from recent court settlements with opioid distributors to increase inpatient treatment beds, authorizing health officials to ensure they are available in the highest priority areas.

A third new measure clarifies requirements for using the state's database for monitoring painkiller prescriptions, including overdose reports.

Tags: 
West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy
Jim Justice
Drug Abuse
2017 Legislative Session
Government

Related Content

W.Va. Bans Indoor Tanning by Those Under 18

By 4 hours ago
tanning bed
SlimVirgin / Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia has outlawed indoor tanning by anyone under 18.

The law approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice says tanning facility owners face a misdemeanor charge and $100 fine for a first offense.

State Enacts Abortion Notification Change

By 4 hours ago
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Gov. Jim Justice has signed a law ending a doctor's ability to waive the legal requirement to notify parents of an underage daughter's abortion.

It allows only a judge to waive parental notification.

State Makes Sharing Explicit Images a Crime

By Apr 26, 2017
Prison Bars
Schavda / wikimedia Commons

Gov. Jim Justice has signed new laws to criminalize "revenge porn" and to establish a mechanism for reducing criminal records for non-violent felonies down to misdemeanors.

The new crime laws are among dozens of measures the governor has signed so far this week following the Legislature's 60-day regular session.

State Won't Charge to Enter 7 State Parks, Forests

By Apr 26, 2017
Pipestem Resort
Bitmapped / wikimedia commons

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has stopped a pilot project to start charging entrance fees at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.

Justice called the decision to charge a $2 daily fee starting Memorial Day weekend an error made without his approval.

State Raises Penalty for Punishing Whistleblowers

By Apr 25, 2017

A revised West Virginia law will increase the possible civil fine from $500 to $5,000 for government employers who threaten or retaliate against whistleblowers.

The measure passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice also authorizes firing them instead of the possible six-month suspension under current law.