State Budget Will Dominate Legislative Session

By 8 minutes ago
Credit West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On West Virginia Morning, there’s a big hole in the state budget and House Speaker Tim Armstead has some ideas about how to fill it and Larry Groce performs our Mountain Stage song of the week.

West Virginia Legislature
City of Huntington
Mountain Stage

Abandoned Properties Coalition Seeks Larger Tax Credit for Renovation Projects

By Jan 25, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On West Virginia Morning, a ten percent tax credit helps restore historic structures in the state, but a group says that’s not enough and they are lobbying to increase it and our collaborative series with StoryCorps continues with a conversation about faith between an elderly man and his pastor.

After Term Fraught with Fiscal Challenges, Tomblin Leaves Budget Plan Lawmakers Can't Back

By Jan 11, 2017
Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin during his farewell address Wednesday in the House of Delegates chamber.
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

For the past six years each January, Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin has returned to the chamber where he began his political career to address members of the Legislature, Board of Public Works, Justices of the Supreme Court and citizens of the state of West Virginia.

W.Va. Legislature Elects New Leadership in First Floor Session

By Jan 11, 2017
Martin Valent/Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Optimism. That’s the key to moving the state of West Virginia forward, according the newly elected Senate President and House Speaker.

The 83rd Legislature gaveled in for the first time Wednesday to elect chamber leaders and take their oaths of office, hearing for the first time as a body from the men who will lead them through the upcoming Legislative session.

Man Admits Selling Heroin Causing Huntington Overdoses

By Jan 10, 2017
Bruce Lamar Griggs

Federal authorities say an Ohio man responsible for more than two dozen drug overdoses in Huntington, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing heroin.

Authorities say 22-year-old Bruce Lamar Griggs of Akron, also known as "Benz," faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing April 10.

McElroy Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List

By Jan 19, 2017
Griffin McElroy
Forbes

Marshall Graduate and Huntington Native Griffin McElroy has been named to Forbes 30 under 30 list for media for 2017. The 29-year-old McElroy was chosen for his work as the founding editor of Polygon, Vox’s video game website as well as weekly podcasts. 

Huntington Cuts Budget Deficit in Half

By Jan 26, 2017
Mayor Williams Budget Presser
Clark Davis / WV Public Broadcasting

Huntington officials say they’re using layoffs and cuts to cut the city’s projected $4.8 million budget deficit in half. Huntington’s mayor says he doesn’t anticipate any more cuts to the city’s staff as he looks to close the rest of the fiscal gap.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has authorized cuts to the city budget that range from changes in health insurance, to instituting a hiring freeze, to making cuts to the police and fire departments. Those cuts include the dismissal of 24 of the city’s 355 employees.

Huntington Officials Working to Avoid Police, Fire Layoffs

By Jan 23, 2017
Mayor Williams City Council
Clark Davis / WV Public Broadcasting

The city of Huntington is dealing with budget issues that have the police and fire departments on a pace to exceed their budget for the fiscal year.  At a city council meeting Monday night, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams updated council members on the additional cuts he's asked the two departments to make in order to assure the city can balance its budget this year. Despite the deficit, Williams and city counselors are cautiously optimistic that a budget without police or fire layoffs can occur.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says the city's budgetary problems are rooted in three areas. The first, police and fire departments have outspent their annual budgets with six months left in the fiscal year. Along with the overspending, health insurance costs for the city have steadily increased as well as the amount Huntington is paying into its police and fire pension funds. When you combine all three, Huntington is facing an approximate $4.8M budget deficit by the end of the fiscal year in July. 