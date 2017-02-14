State Agency Not Regulating Compressor Noise, Light

West Virginia's environmental agency says it won't regulate the noise and light from compressors located along natural gas pipelines.

Credit AP Photo/Sergii Ryzhkov

The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register reports that an engineer in the Department of Environmental Protection's Division of Air Quality stated that position in response to concerns raised about some compressor stations outside Wheeling.

The West Virginia Surface Owners' Rights Organization says the DEP's decision is a disservice to people who live near compressors.

The agency, which sought public comment on a new permit for compressor stations, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association told the DEP its Division of Air Quality lacked authority to regulate noise and light.

Compressors are usually placed at 40- to 70-mile intervals on pipelines to move gas.

W. Va. Department of Environmental Protection
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
Government

