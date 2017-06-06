State Adds $170M to 2018 Revenue Projection

State revenue officials are projecting a bump in tax collections for the upcoming fiscal year, thanks to some legislative action during the regular session and increased economic activity expected next year.

Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy released the updated projections for the 2018 fiscal year Tuesday, June 6, increasing previous estimates by nearly $170 million.

The adjustment means lawmakers can approve a budget that spends just more than $4.2 billion for next year without increasing taxes, according to Hardy.

In a conference call with reporters, Hardy said $40 million of the new revenue is thanks to legislative action taken during the regular session, including increasing the wholesale price of liquor and ending some transfers of funds to the state’s workers compensation debt.

The other $129 million is the result of projected increased economic activity, particularly in the natural gas and coal industries.

Legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle say they expected revenue estimates to be adjusted upward this week, but had anticipated about $90 million in increased revenues.

Lawmakers have until July 1 to approve a budget bill based on the new revenue projections to avoid a government shutdown.