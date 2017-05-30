Some Customers Facing Higher Water Quality Fee

Water quality service fees will be increasing for some customers in West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports when the fee began in 2014 in the Huntington area, it was scheduled to be a flat $7.15 for residential and non-residential property owners for two years. That was while the Water Quality Board conducted mapping of impervious surfaces — man-made structures contributing to water runoff — on non-residential properties.

Stormwater Utility Director Sherry Wilkins says the mapping is completed.

As a result, the newspaper says the fees will increase for 2,080 non-residential customers.

Residential property owners will still pay the flat rate.

Non-residential owners will pay the $7.15 rate up to 3,000 square feet of impervious materials, plus an additional $1.05 for every 1,000 square feet of impervious material between 3,000 and 1 million square feet.